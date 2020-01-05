Texas Tech routs OSU

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech returned only one starter after sharing the Big 12 title and making it to the national championship game last season.

The No. 22 Red Raiders still got off to a big start in conference play.

Freshman Jahmi’us Ramsey scored 18 points while making four 3-pointers and the Red Raiders pulled away for an 85-50 win over Oklahoma State on Saturday, their most lopsided margin of victory ever in a Big 12 game.

