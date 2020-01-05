Texans roar past Bills

Home 2020 January Texans roar past Bills

By KRISTIE RIEKEN AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Deshaun Watson’s teammates talked all week about how they never feel as if they’re out of any game when No. 4 is on the field.

On Saturday Watson showed why the Houston Texans have so much trust in him, when the quarterback’s dazzling performance late after a tough start led them to a playoff victory.

Watson  spun out of a would-be sack and coolly completed a pass that set up the winning field goal in overtime as the Texans rallied from a double-digit second-half deficit for a 22-19 victory over the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the playoffs.

Read the whole story on the Ledger’s morning newsletter HERE. A subscription to the newsletter is only $5 per month and includes both newsletters, exclusive content and our weekly e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.

/ Football, Sports / Tags:

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

Eagles advance with win over Falcons
Cowboys, Packers to meet again in playoffs
Saints-Rams NFC title game a clash of like-minded coaches
Ryan, Falcons top Seahawks
Miracle in Minnesota as Vikings advance
High-octane offenses hook up in title games
Jaguars stun Steelers
Patriots advance to AFC championship

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar