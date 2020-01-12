TCU tops Oklahoma State

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Desmond Bane was well aware TCU was picked to finish last by Big 12 coaches in a preseason poll.

After the Horned Frogs topped Oklahoma State 52-40 Saturday, their first game against a ranked team this season is coming next, followed by plenty of other tests in the difficult conference. Bane will take where his team stands at the moment.

Bane led TCU with 20 points, nine rebounds and six assists and the Horned Frogs beat Oklahoma State 52-40 on a cold-shooting contest for both teams.

Read the whole story on the Ledger’s morning newsletter HERE.. A subscription to the newsletter is only $5 per month and includes exclusive content and our weekly e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.