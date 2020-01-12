Talihina boys win junior high LCT

Talihina boys win junior high LCT

Talihina’s boys came back from a double-digit deficit in the second half to defeat Poteau, 51-48, to win the 2020 junior high basketball LeFlore County Tournament championship Saturday in Heavener.

Wister’s boys captured third place with a 39-32 win over Panama while Hodgen was fifth with a 35-26 victory over Spiro and Cameron defeated Pocola, 39-12, for the consolation championship.

