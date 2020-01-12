Talihina boys win junior high LCT

Talihina’s boys came back from a double-digit deficit in the second half to defeat Poteau, 51-48, to win the 2020 junior high basketball LeFlore County Tournament championship Saturday in Heavener.

Wister’s boys captured third place with a 39-32 win over Panama while Hodgen was fifth with a 35-26 victory over Spiro and Cameron defeated Pocola, 39-12, for the consolation championship.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.