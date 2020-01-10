Strong storms likely Friday

Scattered thunderstorms for Friday morning with storms becoming more widespread and possibly severe during the afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes are possible with the storm.

There is a 100 percent chance of rain. The high will be 68 degrees with a low of 34 degrees.

Sunrise is at 7:26 a.m. with sunset at 5:25 p.m.

There is a river flood warning from Saturday at 3:30 p.m. until Monday at 4:05 a.m. along with a flash flood watch from noon Friday through 3 a.m. Saturday.

