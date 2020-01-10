Strong storms likely Friday

Scattered thunderstorms for Friday morning with storms becoming more widespread and possibly severe during the afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes are possible with the storm.

There is a 100 percent chance of rain. The high will be 68 degrees with a low of 34 degrees.

Sunrise is at 7:26 a.m. with sunset at 5:25 p.m.

There is a river flood warning from Saturday at 3:30 p.m. until Monday at 4:05 a.m. along with a flash flood watch from noon Friday through 3 a.m. Saturday.

See the average and record temperatures for the date on the Ledger’s morning newsletter HERE. This is our free Friday edition so all contest is available to be read. A subscription to the newsletter is only $5 per month and includes exclusive content and our weekly e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.