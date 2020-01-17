Sports scoreboard 1-16-2020

Boys

Porum 47, Arkoma 43

Cameron 47, Panama 41

Howe 68, Wilburton 42

Stilwell 49, Poteau 35

Girls

Porum 47, Arkoma 18

Howe 73, Wilburton 50

Red Oak 41, Whitesboro 37

To report scores or information, send an email to [email protected]

Check out the Ledger’s morning newsletter HERE. This is our free Friday edition so all the content is free. The update has exclusive content and is available to subscribers to the newsletter and also get our weekly e-edition for free. You can subscribe to our daily newsletter at https://heavenerledger.substack.com/.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.