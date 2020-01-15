Sports scoreboard 1-14-2020

Boys
Hartshorne 56, Heavener 49
Howe 65, Idabel 53
Arkoma 53, Gore 48
McCurtain 58, Keota 52
LeFlore 49, Clayton 46
Wilburton 55, Pocola 36
Caddo 65, Red Oak 62
Roland 45, Spiro 44
Talihina 76, Stigler 45
Whitesboro 66, Smithville 51
Kinta 46, Wister 35
Girls
Hartshorne 68, Heavener 51
Howe 72, Idabel 37
McCurtain 64, Keota 14
Pocola 32, Wilburton 24
Caddo 50, Red Oak 43
Talihina 66, Stigler 50
Whitesboro 51, Smithville 44
Kinta 51, Wister 32
To report scores or information on games involving area teams, send an email to [email protected]
Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.
Comments
No comment yet.