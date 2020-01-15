Sports scoreboard 1-14-2020

Boys

Hartshorne 56, Heavener 49

Howe 65, Idabel 53

Arkoma 53, Gore 48

McCurtain 58, Keota 52

LeFlore 49, Clayton 46

Wilburton 55, Pocola 36

Caddo 65, Red Oak 62

Roland 45, Spiro 44

Talihina 76, Stigler 45

Whitesboro 66, Smithville 51

Kinta 46, Wister 35

Girls

Hartshorne 68, Heavener 51

Howe 72, Idabel 37

McCurtain 64, Keota 14

Pocola 32, Wilburton 24

Caddo 50, Red Oak 43

Talihina 66, Stigler 50

Whitesboro 51, Smithville 44

Kinta 51, Wister 32

To report scores or information on games involving area teams, send an email to [email protected]

