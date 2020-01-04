Spiro drops pair at Sallisaw

SALLISAW – The 2020 portion of the basketball season for the Spiro High School teams did not open as they had hoped as they both dropped NOAA Conference road games to the host Sallisaw squads Friday night at Paul Post Fieldhouse.

The Lady Black Diamonds opened the night with a 51-31 win over the Lady Bulldogs, then the Black Diamonds bit the ‘Dogs 58-52.

Read the whole story on the Ledger’s morning newsletter HERE or our new sports newsletter HERE. A subscription to either newsletter is only $5 per month and includes both newsletters, our e-edition along with exclusive content.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.