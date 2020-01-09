Sooners upset OSU in Bedlam matchup

By soonersports.com
STILLWATER—It was Bedlam indeed in Stillwater Wednesday night as Oklahoma pulled off a 77-75 upset of Oklahoma State in the final seconds of the game.
With the game tied at 75 with three seconds on the clock, Madi Williams hit a layup off an in-bounds lob from Tatum Veitenheimer to lift the Sooners to victory.
OU improves to 8-6 overall and 1-1 in Big 12 play with Wednesday’s victory. Oklahoma State moves to 10-4 and 1-1 against the league.
