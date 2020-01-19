Shady Point holds archery tournament

POTEAU–Shady Point Public Schools held an archery tournament Saturday at the Donald W. Reynolds Center in Poteau.

Check out the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. The newsletter has exclusive content and is available to subscribers to the newsletter and they also get exclusive content and our weekly e-edition for free. You can subscribe to our daily newsletter at https://heavenerledger.substack.com/.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.