Shady Point holds archery tournament

POTEAU–Shady Point Public Schools held an archery tournament Saturday at the Donald W. Reynolds Center in Poteau.
Check out the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. The newsletter has exclusive content and is available to subscribers to the newsletter and they also get exclusive content and our weekly e-edition for free. You can subscribe to our daily newsletter at https://heavenerledger.substack.com/.
Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.
Comments
No comment yet.