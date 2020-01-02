Services set for Helen Duke

MULDROW—Funeral services for Helen Jo Duke, 76, of Muldrow, are Saturday at 10 a.m. at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with Randy Cothran officiating.

Services are under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

She passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 in Muldrow and was born June 3, 1943 in Poteau to Woodrow and Opal Pauline (Smith) Chaney.

Surviving family members include her daughters Donna Orsburn of Panama and Angela Williams of Muldrow; seven grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and a sister, Effie Patterson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Duke; children Larry Duke, Cynthia Duke and Tina Edwards; brothers Johnny, Tommy and Donnie Chaney; and a sister, Dorothy Chaney.

