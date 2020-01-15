Services planned for Randall Vickers

WISTER—Funeral services for Randall Lee Vickers, 64, of Wister, are Friday at 2 p.m. at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with Tracey Loyd officiating.

Interment will follow at the Summerfield Cemetery, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

He passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 in Fort Smith, Arkansas and was born Dec. 3, 1955 in Delano, California to Arthur “Cotton” and June (Evans) Vickers.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife of 28 years, Linda; brothers Alan Vickers of Heavener and Shannon Vickers of Tulsa; nephew, Justin Vickers, of Wister; niece, Candice Vaughn, of Poteau; great niece and nephews Camryn Vickers, Lily Vaughn, Nick Vaughn and Zack; other relatives, loved ones and friends.

