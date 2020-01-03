Services planned for Philip Arter

BOKOSHE—Funeral services for Philip Ray Arter, 82, of Bokoshe, are Monday at 2 p.m. at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with Michael Monroe officiating.

Interment will follow at Old Cache Cemetery in Keota.

He passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 in Fort Smith, Arkansas and was born Dec. 26, 1938 in Bokoshe to Elbert Green and Reva Fern (Beshers) Arter.

He was a coal veteran of the US Army.

Survivors include his grandson, Allen Arter.

He was preceded in death by wives, Linda Polcic Arter and Joy Tankersley Arter; daughters, Janet Powers and Lisa Arter; as well as two sisters.

