Services planned for Mamie Hughes

POTEAU—Funeral services for Mamie Nell Hughes, 88, of Poteau, are Sunday at 2 p.m. at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with Phil McGehee and Jim Cook officiating.

Interment will follow at Oakland Cemetery, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

She passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 in Poteau and was born March 14, 1931 in Poteau to Morgan and Susan (Garrett) Cochran.

Surviving family members include her sons Steve and Virginia Hughes, and Barry and Cheryl Hughes, all of Poteau; grandchildren; and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Inez Ratteree and Marie Reeves; brothers, Clifford, George and “Nuna” Junior and two infant brothers.

