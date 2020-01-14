Services planned for Goldia Waymire

POTEAU—Funeral services for Goldia Faye Waymire, 86, of Poteau, are Saturday at 11 a.m. at Cross Community Church in Poteau with Pastor Jason Waymire and Pastor Justin Jackson officiating.

Burial will follow at Heavener Memorial Park, under the direction of Grace Funeral Service in Poteau.

She was born Oct. 23, 1933 in Heavener to Barney and Lois (Moore) Huckaby and passed away Jan. 12, 2020.

Surviving family members are two daughters Ann Wade and fiancé Jim Moburg of Claremore, and Vickie Richardson of Poteau; two sons Jack Waymire and wife Eva of Heavener, and Jerry Waymire and wife Terry of Poteau; sister, Bonnie June Fowler, of Wills Point, Texas; 10 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; andone great great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents Barney and Lois Huckaby; husband, Eugene Waymire; sister, Berniece Turner; and son-in-law, Don Richardson.