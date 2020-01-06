Services planned for Georgia Malone-Alewine

LONGVIEW, Texas–Funeral Service for Georgia Faye Malone-Alewine, 93, of Longview, Texas is Thursday at 1 p.m. at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Spiro, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.

She was born Sept. 22, 1926 in Bokoshe to Ethel Irene (Mathis) and George Wallace Rowan and passed away Jan. 2, 2020 in Longview, Texas.

Survivors are a son Tim Malone and wife Debbie of Hallsville, Texas; grandchildren Charles Dameron, Connie Duran, Rudy Zavala, Stacy Thompson and Nicole Cruz; 10 great grandchildren; numerous great great grandchildren; other relatives and loved one.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Melvin Malone; daughters Karen Essley and Gloria Henshall; sisters Faye Clopton, Viola Williams and Dorothy Shaw; and brothers Olen Rowan, and Delmar Rowan.