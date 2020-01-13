Services planned for Edna Scott

HOWE—Funeral services for Edna “Jane” Scott, 76, of Howe, are Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Shepherds Heart Church in Poteau with Rev. Clyde Hess and Rev. Nick Hess officiating.

Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

She passed away Jan. 10, 2020 in Heavener and was born Sept. 30, 1943 in Lehigh to Dave and Eunice (Powers) Clark.

Surviving family members include her husband, Ernie Scott; son Brian Scott and wife Sinnia of Poteau; daughters Darla Masterson of Poteau, Misti Scott and Tina Martinez, both of Ponca City; eight grandchildren; one sister, Opal Ellison, of Van Buren, Arkansas; two brothers Robert Clark of Purcell, and Thomas Clark of Pauls Valley; and 10 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Marvin Spray; sisters BennyJo, Carol, Wanda, Ruth, Judy and Linda; and one brother, David.

