Services planned for Dorothy Clark

PANAMA—Graveside funeral services for Dorothy Louise Clark, 78, of Panama, are Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the New Hope Cemetery in Spiro with Gertie Hill officiating.

Services are under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

She passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 in Panama and was born June 30, 1941 in California to Ellie and Euthel (Winters) Coker.

Surviving family members include her husband, Wesley H. Clark, of the home; daughter, Debbie McDaniel; son, Wesley D. Clark, all of Panama; grandchildren; and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Gail Matlock, Joyce Darneal, Patricia Owens and Velta Hunter; and brothers Royal, Bill, Lige, Loyal and Dale Coker.

