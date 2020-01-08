Semifinals set for 2020 junior high LCT

Semifinals are set in the junior high basketball LeFlore County Tournament after Tuesday’s games.

Boys bracket after day 2

Girls bracket after day 2

All four semifinals will be played in Heavener Thursday. For the boys, Poteau plays Wister at 5:35 p.m. with Talihina pairing off against Panama at 7:50 p.m.

The girls’ semifinals have Poteau taking on Hodgen at 4:30 p.m. and Monroe playing Howe at 6:40 p.m.

The only games Wednesday are loser’s bracket games. In the boys’ bracket, Cameron plays Arkoma at 5:15 p.m. at Howe while LeFlore goes up against Pocola at 5:15 p.m. at Heavener.

The girls’ consolation games have Talihina playing Spiro at 4 p.m. in Howe and Fanshawe taking on Whitesboro at 4 p.m. in Heavener.

For those of you who cannot make the games, the Ledger will provide a livestream of all four semifinal games Thursday and the championship games Saturday.

See all of Tuesday's scores and an additional picture on the Ledger's morning newsletter HERE or in Wednesday's newspaper or e-edition.

