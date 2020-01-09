Semifinals are Thursday in junior high LCT

The consolation championship games for the 2020 junior high basketball LeFlore County Tournament are now set.

Boys bracket after day 3

Girls bracket after day 3

The consolation championship games are Friday at 4:30 and 5:30 p.m.

For the girls, Talihina plays Fanshawe and the Cameron boys battle the Pocola boys.

The Talihina girls downed Spiro, 30-19, while Fanshawe’s girls edged Whitesboro, 30-26.

In the boys’ bracket, Cameron ran past Arkoma, 42-24, and Pocola got past LeFlore, 39-36.

The four semifinal games are Thursday in Heavener. The Ledger will live stream the four games on its Facebook page and YouTube channel for anybody who cannot make the games.

The girls’ semifinals have Poteau playing Hodgen at 4:30 p.m. and Monroe going against Howe at 6:40 p.m. The boys’ semifinals feature Poteau against Wister at 5:35 p.m. and Panama playing Talihina at 7:50 p.m.

All four semifinals are at Heavener.

There are also four consolation games Thursday at Panama. Wister’s girls play Pocola at 4:30 and Panama and Heavener play at 6:40 p.m.

The boys’ consolation games feature Howe against Hodgen at 5:35 and Heavener battling Spiro at 7:50 p.m.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.