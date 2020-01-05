Reaves helps OU top Kansas State

By CLIFF BRUNT AP Sports Writer

NORMAN (AP) — Austin Reaves was running out of time to make an impression in his Big 12 debut.

The Wichita State transfer stepped up at the right time. He scored 18 of his 21 points final 11 minutes, and Oklahoma rallied from 11 down in the second half to beat Kansas State 66-61 on Saturday.

“Everybody wants to do something that helps the team win,” Reaves said. “I look up at the scoreboard and feel like, ‘What could I do to help?'”

