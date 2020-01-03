Poteau wrestlers pin loss on Vian

By DAVID SEELEY, Sports Editor

POTEAU – The Poteau wrestling team rang in the new year with a victory as they got its 2020 portion of the season underway with a 51-33 win over Vian Thursday afternoon at Sherman Floyd Fieldhouse.

With the dual tied at 27-all after a double forfeit at 160 pounds, the Pirates (3-0) won four of the final five matches to get the come-from-behind victory.

Three of those four wins were forfeited victories by Ethan Carey (170 pounds), Austin Restine (195) and Will Restine (heavyweight). The fourth win was a pinfall victory by Dauntay Warren in 1:46 at 182.

Read the whole story on the Ledger’s morning newsletter HERE. This is the free Friday edition so all content is available to be read. A subscription to the newsletter is only 45 per month and includes our e-edition along with exclusive content.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.