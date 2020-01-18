Poteau teams fall to Sallisaw

By DAVID SEELEY, Sports Editor

POTEAU – The Poteau High School basketball teams were hoping to take some momentum into the 88th annual LeFlore County Tournament, which begins Monday. That didn’t happen for either the Lady Pirates or Pirates.

Sallisaw came to Sherman Floyd Fieldhouse Friday and swept a pair of NOAA Conference games from the Poteau teams.

The Lady Black Diamonds downed the Lady Pirates 46-25 in the opener, then the Black Diamonds capped the night with a 61-44 victory over the Pirates.

