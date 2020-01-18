Pocola sweeps Hartshorne

POCOLA—Pocola swept Hartshorne in Black Diamond Conference basketball games Friday.
The Lady Indians rallied in the fourth quarter for a 53-51 win while Pocola’s boys picked up their first win of the season with a 37-36 victory.
Both Pocola teams play in the LeFlore County Tournament starting Monday.
