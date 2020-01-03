Panama basketball teams sweep BV

By DAVID SEELEY, Sports Editor

PANAMA – The Panama High School basketball teams got their 2020 portion of their season off on the right paws as they got a home sweep over the visiting Buffalo Valley squads Thursday night at Razorback Event Center.

The Razorbacks rallied from a late deficit to defeat the Buffaloes 58-47 to end the night after the Lady ‘Backs downed the Lady Buffs 75-38.

Read the whole story on the Ledger’s morning newsletter HERE. This is the free Friday edition so all content is available to be read. A subscription to the newsletter is only 45 per month and includes our e-edition along with exclusive content.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.