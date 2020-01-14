OSU’s Hubbard to return

STILLWATER (AP) — All-America running back Chuba Hubbard will return to Oklahoma State for his junior season.

Hubbard made the announcement on social media on Monday.

Oklahoma State receiver Tylan Wallace previously announced he would be back for his senior season, so Hubbard’s return means the Cowboys have two of the nation’s most accomplished offensive players heading into next season.

Hubbard ran for 2,094 yards and 21 touchdowns this season, enough to make him consider declaring for the NFL draft. He joined Barry Sanders as the only players in school history to rush for at least 2,000 yards. Hubbard was eighth in the Heisman Trophy balloting and was The Associated Press Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. He also was a finalist for the Walter Camp and Doak Walker Awards for national player of the year.

