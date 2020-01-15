OSSAA approves new football districts

The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association board of directors approved new football districts for the next two seasons Wednesday.

The districts were the same as approved by the Oklahoma Football Coaches Association. It was approved by a 13-1 vote.

Here are the new districts.

Class 4A-4—Broken Bow, Fort Gibson, Hilldale, Muldrow, Poteau, Sallisaw, Stilwell and Tulsa McLain.

2A-5—Heavener, Keys, Panama, Pocola, Roland, Spiro, Tulsa Cascia Hall and Vian.

A-8—Canadian, Central Sallisaw, Colcord, Gore, Hulbert, Porter, Talihina and Warner.

B-6—Arkoma, Cave Springs, Gans, Keota, Summit Christian and Watts.