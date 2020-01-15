OSSAA approves new football districts

Home 2020 January OSSAA approves new football districts

The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association board of directors approved new football districts for the next two seasons Wednesday.

The districts were the same as approved by the Oklahoma Football Coaches Association. It was approved by a 13-1 vote.

Here are the new districts.

Class 4A-4—Broken Bow, Fort Gibson, Hilldale, Muldrow, Poteau, Sallisaw, Stilwell and Tulsa McLain.

2A-5—Heavener, Keys, Panama, Pocola, Roland, Spiro, Tulsa Cascia Hall and Vian.

A-8—Canadian, Central Sallisaw, Colcord, Gore, Hulbert, Porter, Talihina and Warner.

B-6—Arkoma, Cave Springs, Gans, Keota, Summit Christian and Watts.

/ Arkoma, Football, Heavener, Panama, Pocola, Poteau, Spiro, Sports, Talihina / Tags:

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

Read More
Kiger asks OSSAA, OFBCA to review redistricting
OSSAA names new football districts
Football districts approved by OFCA
Proposed football districts for 2016-17
Football districts will have a new look

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar