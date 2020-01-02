Oklahoma fishing report 1-1-20

CENTRAL

Dolese: December 30. Elevation normal, water 44 and stained. Rainbow trout fair on Powerbait in rainbow, pink glitter, or yellow glitter around dam, points, and northwest corner. 1,265 trout stocked Dec. 30. Report submitted by Robert Martin, OKC Parks and Recreation.

NORTHEAST

Fort Gibson: December 28. Elevation above average, water 43 and 1 foot above normal. Blue and channel catfish good on shad around flats, main lake, and river channel. Largemouth bass slow on jigs and rogues around brush structure and main lake. Paddlefish fair snagging around channels and main lake. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.

Keystone: December 30. Elevation above average, water clear. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.

Lower Illinois River: December 27. Elevation normal, water 50 and murky. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbait, nymphs, and Powerbait below the dam and around the Watts area. Water flow is cycling daily with most water flow in the morning. Fishing has improved during periods of low flow. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.

Perry CCC: December 30. Elevation below average, water murky. Rainbow trout fair on Powerbait and small lures around coves. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.

Sooner: December 30. Elevation normal, water murky. Striped hybrid bass fair on live shad around the main lake. Saugeye fair on jigs and live shad around main lake and riprap. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.

Tenkiller: December 29. Elevation normal, water 30s and murky. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits and small lures around docks. Channel and blue catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, and live shad around points. White and black crappie fair on jigs around brush structure and docks. Most fishing reported as fair. Report submitted by Tony Clark, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

NORTHWEST

Canton: December 28. Elevation above average, water clear. White crappie good on jigs around brush structure. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.

Fort Supply: December 31. Elevation normal, water clear. Channel catfish slow on cut bait and shad below the dam and around channels. Black crappie and walleye slow on jigs around the dam. All fishing has been slow. Report submitted by Jason Badley, game warden stationed in Harper County.

SOUTHEAST

Broken Bow: December 28. Elevation normal, water 54. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on crankbaits and spoons around main lake and points. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, punch bait, and worms around channels, coves, and points. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: December 27. Elevation normal, water 47 and murky. Black and white crappie excellent on jigs and minnows below and around the dam and docks. Blue catfish good on live shad, punch bait, and stinkbait below the dam, and around dam, discharge, and main lake. Striped bass excellent on plastics, slabs, and small lures below and around the dam. Report submitted by Cannon Harrison, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Hugo: December 27. Elevation below average, water 52 and murky. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, shad, and sunfish below the dam, and around channels, main lake, river channel, and shorelines. Black and white crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, and around brush structure, main lake, river channel, and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.

Konawa: December 26. Elevation normal, water 48 and clear. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rig, crankbaits, lipless baits, and plastics around river channel and weed beds. Striped hybrid bass and white bass fair on Alabama rig, crankbaits, and live shad around coves, main lake, and river channel. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver and stinkbait around coves, inlet, and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.

Lower Mountain Fork: December 27. Elevation normal, water clear. Rainbow trout good on grubs, Powerbait, small lures, and tube jigs below the dam, and around channels and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: December 27. Elevation normal, water 52. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, plastics, and drop shots around creek channels, points, and rocks. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Pine Creek: December 27. Elevation normal, water clear. Largemouth bass good on spoons around points. Black crappie good on jigs and spoons around brush structure. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, and punch bait around creek channels and main lake. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: December 28. Elevation above average, water murky. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, dough bait, shad, and stinkbait around channels, creek channels, inlet, river channel, and river mouth. White crappie and white bass good on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows around channels, creek channels, inlet, and standing timber. Report submitted by Allen Couch, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Texoma: December 27. Elevation normal, water 50. Striped bass good on flukes and live shad around main lake and points. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, live bait, and shad around main lake, points, and shallows. Black crappie slow on jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure and docks. Striper fishing has been hit or miss the past week with some days being better than others. Live bait has been the most reliable method to catch stripers. Dead-sticking works some days and not others. With tons of bait in the lake, quality of fish is great right now. Blue catfish are biting well on cut shad or whole shad on shallow flats. Jug lining is a good way to catch blues as well. Crappie have not been biting well the past week. Report submitted by Trey Hale, game warden stationed in Bryan County.

Wister: December 27. Elevation above average, water cloudy. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, crankbaits, plastics, and spinnerbait around brush structure, channels, coves, points, and standing timber. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, hot dogs, and stinkbait below the dam, and around brush structure, channels, main lake, and points. White and black crappie good on jigs and minnows below the dam, and around brush structure, channels, points, and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in Le Flore County.

