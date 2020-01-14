Oklahoma AG sues distributors of opioids

By KEN MILLER Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter on Monday brought a lawsuit against three distributors of opioids after winning a lawsuit against one drug manufacturer and reaching pretrial settlements in other cases.

Hunter filed the lawsuit in Cleveland County District Court against Cardinal Health Inc., McKesson Corp. and AmerisourceBergen Corp.

“Oklahoma is in crisis. … The source of this crisis is the flood of prescription opioids that has inundated Oklahoma for the past two decades,” the lawsuit says. “It is a man-made crisis. It was brought into being by the pharmaceutical industry.”

