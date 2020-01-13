Obituary for Lucille Scroggins

Lucille Melba Scroggins, 94, of Heavener, passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at her home. Lucille was born June 25, 1925 in Fanshawe to Bart and Esther (Shipman) Cash.

Lucille was a beloved mother, grandmother and role model. She loved her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Henry Scroggins; sister, Dortha Wilemon; and sons Larry and Les.

Survivors include her children Louise Lowrance, Henry Jr. and Mary Scroggins of Poteau, Darlene Scroggins of Monroe, Joyce and Roy Jackson of Heavener, and Janice and Richard Munoz of Howe; 19 grandchildren; 37 great grandchildren; seven great great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives, loved ones and friends.

Services are Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with Aaron Scroggins officiating. Interment will follow at Fanshawe Cemetery, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

Pallbearers are Jason Lowrance, Nathan Jackson, Josh Munoz, Andrew Munoz, Joel Jackson and Allen Scroggins.

The family will be at the funeral home Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. to visit with relatives and friends.

