Obituary for Lewis Kitchens

WISTER–Lewis Karl Kitchens, 66, of Wister, was born March 13, 1953 in San Antonio, Texas to Johnny and Dorothy (Ward) Kitchens and passed away January 1, 2020 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

No services are scheduled. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Lewis was a retired conductor for the KCS Railroad and a member of the United Train Union. He loved gardening and playing cards.

Surviving family members are his wife, Jennine Kitchens, of the home; one daughter, Kerry (Kitchens) Ford, of Poteau; one son Kyle Kitchens and wife Brandi of Wister; one brother Glenn Kitchens and wife Pat of Wister; five grandchildren Jacob Ford, Emily Ford, Candelyn Kitchens, Courtney Kitchens and Kamryn Kitchens; and several other loved ones and a host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents

