Obituary for John Murphey Sr.

BON AQUA, Tenn.–John Warford Murphey Sr. of Bon Aqua, Tennessee (formerly of Oklahoma City) was born Oct. 26,1934 in Murray, Kentucky to Garland Alexander and Elizabeth Warford Murphey and went on to Heaven Friday, Dec. 27 at home with Alta Mae, John, Mark and family at his bedside.

Dad asked for some ice cream Thursday evening as he settled into his bed for one more night next to his sweetheart. His eyes opened wide and he smiled his infectious Brother John smile! Yes we gave dad seconds and even a third round of ice cream! The Christmas hymns were played as we cooled dad’s head with rags and his fever dropped. John Jr. and grandson Grant arrived from Oklahoma City with nephew David and niece Kathy as we all gathered to give hugs and squeezes.

Dad opened his eyes for a few brief moments to acknowledge our presence and then he was Heaven bound. Brother John pastored churches in Texas, Oklahoma, California, Wyoming, Arizona and Tennessee. He traveled the world leading evangelism crusades in Australia, Japan, Taiwan, China, Philippines, Mexico and the Caribbean islands.

He led revival crusades throughout the USA. He never hesitated in asking a stranger if they had met Jesus and consequently many thousands of hungry souls found the Lord the day they met Brother John. Unashamed of the Gospel, he proclaimed the gospel message throughout the world. He preached on street corners, bars, in factories and on a 747 airliner. He loved being with people no matter their station in life.

He was a graduate of Wayland Baptist University in Plainview, Texas, and Southwestern Baptist Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas. He is survived by his wife Alta Mae, (married 65 years on Dec. 28); sons John Warford Jr. and Mark Johnston; grandsons Miles, Evan, Cole, Grant, Drew and daughter-in-law Abby; sister-in-law Barbara Murphey; nephews David Huffman and David Murphey; nieces Debbie Murphey and Kathy Lowder, and their spouses and children.

In lieu of flowers, he requested a Lottie Moon Christmas offering to be taken at his memorial service. Contributions may also be mailed to his home church First Baptist Church Fairview, 7310 Overby Road, Fairview, Tennessee 37062. If you are reading this message and have never met Jesus, our dad extends an invitation to you to come and get to know Him. All are welcome! Please come and celebrate and rejoice for Brother John is finally walking the streets of Heaven! Celebration is at 11 a.m. Saturday at Southern Hills Baptist Church 8601 South Pennsylvania, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.