Obituary for James “PeeWee” Brown

James Dean “PeeWee” Brown, 72, of Heavener, was born Nov. 11, 1947 in Page to Clarence and Mattie (Alexander) Brown and passed away Jan. 10, 2020 in Heavener.

Funeral service is Friday at 2 p.m. at the Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Heavener with Rev. Mike Steelman officiating. Burial will follow in Hontubby Cemetery, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

PeeWee was a life-long resident of the Heavener area and a member of the Forrester Baptist Church. He was a retired plumber. PeeWee enjoyed life to the fullest and loved spending time with his family and friends. He will be deeply missed by all whom loved and knew him.

Surviving family members are his wife, Diane Brown, of the home; one daughter Laura “Tootie” Daves and husband Dustin of Poteau; one son Jerry Brown and wife Janie of Heavener; two brothers Henry “Dobber” Brown and wife Betty of Louisiana, and William “Bill” Brown and wife Marie of Heavener; one sister-in-law, Ellen Brown; one grandchild, Nikisha Godsby, of Heavener; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and a host of many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters Mary Watts and Norma Jean Hart; and one brother, Thomas Brown.

Pallbearers are Dustin Daves, Robert Hutchinson, Roy Pearl, Ben Cahoon, Wyatt Pearl and Zachary McGee.

Viewing is Wednesday from noon until 8 p.m., Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until 8 p.m., and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to service time at the funeral home.

