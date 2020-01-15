Obituary for David Wolfe

David Ray Wolfe, 70, passed away Jan. 13, 2020 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Upon his request of cremation, a small family service will be Saturday at the LeFlore Cemetery.

He was born Sept. 23, 1949 in Talihina to Betty Wolfe Dixon.

He is survived by his mother of the home; one brother Wayne Wolfe and wife Belinda of Summerfield; four sisters Sue Standerfer of Poteau, Louise Coy and husband Fred of Summerfield, Carla Dixon of LeFlore, and Deanne O’Neal and husband Keith of Summerfield; one aunt, Shirley Cusher, of Mounds; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

