Obituary for Christine Canada

BATES, Ark.–Christine Canada, 76, of Bates, Arkansas was born Aug. 26, 1943 in Phoenix, Arizona to Haskell and Eunice (Overman) Windham and passed away at her home Jan. 4, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones.

Funeral service is Tuesday at 2 p.m. at the First Assembly of God Church in Bates, Arkansas with Bro. James Self officiating. Burial will follow in Gipson Cemetery, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Christine worked at the Tyson plant for 20 years. She was a member of the Pentecostal Church in Bates, Arkansas. She will be deeply missed by many whom loved and knew her. Christine was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.

Surviving family members are four sons Tommy Gene Canada and wife Cartha of Russelville, Arkansas, Tonnie Lane Canada and wife Marisa of Fort Smith, Arkansas, Tony B. Canada and wife Elizabeth Llama-Canada of Bates, and Tracy L. Canada and wife Amber of Waldron, Arkansas; two sisters Gale Nix and husband Mike of Bates, and Annette Nix and husband Tink of Bates; 10 grandchildren Amanda Canada, Destinie Miller, Ethan Canada, Tristan Canada, Colten Canada, Carly Canada, Braxton Canada, Colby Canada and Cooper Canada; two great-grandchild Paisley and Estella; numerous other relatives and host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Tommy Canada; her grandparents Peral Windham, Burt Windham, and Albert Overman; two sisters Gloria Harberson and Judy Windham; a brother-in-law, Sam Harberson; and a brother, Eugene Windham.

Viewing is Monday from noon until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. The family will have visitation with friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday at the funeral home.

Pallbearers are Mike Nix, Terry Nix, Jeff Cebe, Loren Harberson, Keith Miller and Rod Nix.

