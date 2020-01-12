Obituary for Carol Oliver

Carol Ann Oliver, 48, of Heavener, was born March 17, 1971 in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Charles Archie Marler and Aline Ruth Taylor-Linson and passed away Jan. 9, 2020 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Funeral service is Monday at 2 p.m. at the Howe Assembly of God Church with Bro. Daniel Watson officiating. Burial will follow in Heavener Memorial Park, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Carol was a 1989 graduate of Panama High School and a proud member of the Howe Assembly of God Church. She was a former teacher and went to work for Sequoyah County DHS before going to LeFlore County DHS. She was highly educated and an artist. Carol loved everything to be organized and gave it 110 percent to her family. Carol also loved her family and they loved her back. Her greatest joy was her grandkids. She loved working on ancestory.com and looking up family history. Carol was very outgoing and never met a stranger. She will be deeply missed by all whom loved and knew her.

Surviving family members are her husband, Kevin Ray Oliver, of the home; three daughters Chantillie Oliver of Wister, Jessica Oldaker and husband Deavin of Poteau, and Nicole Oliver of the home; two sons Michael Oliver and wife Andrea of Howe, and Colton Jones of Spiro; her mother, Aline Taylor-Linson, of Panama; her father Charles Marler and wife Janet of Poteau; three brothers Carl Marler of Poteau, Corey Marler and wife Erin of Yukon, and Darrel Humphreys and wife Jennifer of Poteau; three grandchildren:

James Oliver, Raylan Oliver and Crayton Oldaker; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, co-workers and a host of many friends.

She was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, MST SGT/Army Robert L. and Lula Grace (Blanchard) Taylor; paternal grandparents, Mr. William Archie and Mary Etta (Martin) Marler; a sister-in-law, Jeri Marler; and MST SGT/Army POW Gill A. Linson.

Pallbearers are Michael Oliver, Colton Jones, Deavin Oldaker, Ethan Marler, Darrel Humphreys and Bryan Walkabout. Honorary pallbearers are Carl Marler, Corey Marler, James Oliver, Raylan Oliver, Crayton Oldaker and Joe T. Moore, Jr.

Viewing is from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday and 8:30 a.m. to noon Monday at the funeral home.

The family will have visitation with friends Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home.

To sign Carol’s online guestbook please visit www.dowdenrobertsfuneralhome.com.

