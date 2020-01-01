Obituary for Beverly Embrey

POTEAU–Mrs. Beverly Jean Caldwell Embrey, 91, of Poteau, passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019.

She was born March 15, 1928, in Harrison, Arkansas, a daughter of the late Euel and Grace Elizabeth Caldwell.

A celebration of her life will be held Friday at 2 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home in Poteau.

Beverly studied stenography at Carl Albert Junior College and retired from civil service as a medical transcriptionist and secretary to the commander at Altus Air Force Base. After retiring, she was a homemaker, the Sunday school secretary and member of Calvary Assembly of God in Poteau. She enjoyed bird watching, burning trash, reading God’s word, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Beverly was a kind, and compassionate woman of intense faith in God who knew the power of prayer and never ceased to intercede for her family and friends. She left a legacy of love, faith and perseverance through trials that will live on through the generations to come.

Beverly is survived by two sons Michael Embrey and wife Sunita, and Stephen Embrey and wife Theresa; two daughters Karen Embrey, and Beth Scott and husband Mike; grandchildren; Scott Wise, Shari Schenfield, Angela Torres, Taylor Embrey, Jillian Embrey, Elizabeth McDonough, Heath Embrey, Ryan Embrey, Ian Embrey, Allison Embrey, Lauren Virden, Hannah Jackson, Ashley Scott and Harrison Scott; 14 great grandchildren; and one sister, Rosa Lee Odom. She also leaves many other family members and friends who were deeply blessed and thankful for her life.

Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, Eldred Embrey; daughter, Debra Lynn McDonough; and brothers Jerry Caldwell and Robert Caldwell.

Visitation is Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Beverly’s grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.

You may leave an online message at evansandmillerfuneralhomes.com.