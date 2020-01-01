Obituary for Audrey Thornburg

FANSHAWE–Audrey Faye Thornburg, 82, of Fanshawe, passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 in Fort Smith, Arkansas and was born May 12, 1937 in Octavia to William and Dessie (Whitington) Summers.

The family will hold private services, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

She was retired from working at a garment factory as well as custodian at Fanshawe Schools. Audrey loved to mow grass, pick weeds, play solitaire and dice games.

She loved spending time with her family and loved ones.

Surviving family members include her son, Rickie Thornburg, of the home; daughter Shirley Sumpter and husband; daughter-in-law, Linda Thornburg, all of Fanshawe; numerous grandchildren, great and great great grandchildren; other relatives, loved ones and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Troy Thornburg; and sons Billy Dee and Robert Dean Thornburg.

You may leave an online message at evansandmillerfuneralhomes.com.

