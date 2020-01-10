Obituary for Ann Newcomer

Ann Newcomer, 72, of Heavener, was born Nov. 5, 1947, in Vandervoort, Arkansas to R.D. and Alice Martha (Ridenour) Humphrey and passed away Jan. 9, 2020 in her home.

Funeral service is Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Heavener First Baptist Church with Bro. Brock Hardin and Bro. Larry Yandell officiating. Interment will follow in Heavener Memorial Park, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Ann was a long-time resident of the area, a 1965 graduate of Heavener High School, and a homemaker. She loved spending time with her family and grandkids. Ann will be missed by all who loved her.

Surviving family members are her husband, Tommy Newcomer, of the home; two daughters Kristen Terry and husband Cody of Poteau, and Jenna McConnell and husband Cole of Heavener; two sons Jeff Newcomer and wife Jennifer of Heavener, and Steve Newcomer and wife Pam of Heavener; two sisters Inez Fox of Acorn, Arkansas, and Shirley Schiffner and husband Duwayne of Howe; one brother, Robert Humphrey, of Shreveport, Louisiana; 12 grandchildren Kaleb Newcomer and wife Jordan, Shae Hiatt and husband Brian, Kamren Newcomer, Brody Newcomer, Preslee Newcomer, Dallas Pitchford and husband Jace, Bryson Terry, Kason Terry, Cael Terry, Jadyn McConnell, Ellison McConnell and Lincoln McConnell; one great-grandson, Brooks Hiatt; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Dorothy Loftin; and three brothers Russell Humphrey, Leon Humphrey and Utah Humphrey.

Pallbearers are Adam Dehart, Pat Cogburn, Mike Vickers, Jr., Brian Franklin, David Grubbs Jr. and Bill Pitchford. Honorary pallbearers are David Grubbs Sr., Joe Harbuck and Mike Vickers Sr.

Viewing is Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until noon. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family request with gratitude the contribution of Gideon Bibles.

To sign Mrs. Newcomer’s online guestbook please visit www.dowdenrobertsfuneralhome.com.