Nunn’s 22 points lead Heat past Thunder

By CLIFF BRUNT AP Sports Writer
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kendrick Nunn continues to make good things happen for the Miami Heat.
The rookie guard scored 22 points to help the Heat top the Oklahoma City Thunder 115-108 on Friday night.
Nunn, the two-time Eastern Conference rookie of the month, was coming off a 33-point effort Wednesday in a win over San Antonio. Against the Thunder, he made 9 of 17 shots, including 3 of 5 3-pointers.
