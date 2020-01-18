Nunn’s 22 points lead Heat past Thunder

By CLIFF BRUNT AP Sports Writer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kendrick Nunn continues to make good things happen for the Miami Heat.

The rookie guard scored 22 points to help the Heat top the Oklahoma City Thunder 115-108 on Friday night.

Nunn, the two-time Eastern Conference rookie of the month, was coming off a 33-point effort Wednesday in a win over San Antonio. Against the Thunder, he made 9 of 17 shots, including 3 of 5 3-pointers.

