Muldrow sweeps Poteau

By DAVID SEELEY, Sports Editor
[email protected]
POTEAU – The Poteau High School basketball teams suffered a pair of NOAA Conference losses to the visiting Muldrow squads Monday night at Sherman Floyd Fieldhouse.
The Lady Pirates suffered a 46-33 loss to the Lady Bulldogs in the opener in a game in which Poteau junior guard/forward Hailey Weaver suffered an injury to her left knee in the first half, which was the same knee in which she tore her ACL during a team basketball camp last summer in Branson, Missouri., and had it surgically repaired just before school started and kept her from playing during this past fast-pitch softball season. At press time, Weaver’s complete injury status was unknown.
The nightcap also was taken by Muldrow as the Bulldogs bit the Pirates 65-38.
Read the whole story on the Ledger’s morning newsletter HERE. A subscription to the newsletter is only $5 per month and includes exclusive content and our weekly e-edition.
Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.
Comments
No comment yet.