Muldrow sweeps Poteau

By DAVID SEELEY, Sports Editor

[email protected]

POTEAU – The Poteau High School basketball teams suffered a pair of NOAA Conference losses to the visiting Muldrow squads Monday night at Sherman Floyd Fieldhouse.

The Lady Pirates suffered a 46-33 loss to the Lady Bulldogs in the opener in a game in which Poteau junior guard/forward Hailey Weaver suffered an injury to her left knee in the first half, which was the same knee in which she tore her ACL during a team basketball camp last summer in Branson, Missouri., and had it surgically repaired just before school started and kept her from playing during this past fast-pitch softball season. At press time, Weaver’s complete injury status was unknown.

The nightcap also was taken by Muldrow as the Bulldogs bit the Pirates 65-38.

