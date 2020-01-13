Memorial services planned for Ricky Rainwater

POTEAU—Memorial services for Rickey Dale Rainwater, 69, of Poteau, are Tuesday at 1 p.m. at the Jesus Church in Poteau with Jimmy Autry officiating.

Services are under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

He passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 in Fort Smith, Arkansas and was born May 19, 1950 in Wilburton to Forrest and Ruby (Dugan) Rainwater.

Surviving family members include his wife, Kathy; son Duane and Dena Rainwater; daughters Sonya and Scott Rogers of Poteau, Leann and Jamie Hobbs of Howe, and Jennifer Spurlock of Poteau; six grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; and sisters Artheia and Gary Hageman of Topeka, Kansas, and Tosca and Cliff Harris of Chanute, Kansas.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and daughter, Tammy Childers.