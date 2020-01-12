Lakers top Thunder, 125-110

Lakers top Thunder, 125-110

By CLIFF BRUNT AP Sports Writer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers fully expected victory, even without LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Kyle Kuzma was among those who took advantage. He scored a season-high 36 points and the Lakers rolled past the Oklahoma City Thunder, 125-110 on Saturday night.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said James had a chest cold. James is averaging 25.4 points, a league-leading 10.7 assists and 8.7 rebounds and has helped the Lakers to the best record in the Western Conference.

Davis, who leads the Lakers with 27.1 points per game, sat out for his second straight game with a gluteus maximus contusion.

