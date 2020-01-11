Keota gets road sweep over Bokoshe

By DAVID SEELEY, Sports Editor
BOKOSHE – Despite a slight delay due to weather complications, the Keota High School basketball teams weren’t affected as they got a road sweep over the host Bokoshe squads Friday night at Bokoshe Tigers Fieldhouse.
The Lady Lions began the night with a 47-26 win over the Lady Tigers, then the Lions downed the Tigers 64-43.
Read the whole story on the Ledger’s morning newsletter HERE. A subscription to the newsletter is only $5 per month and includes exclusive content and our weekly e-edition.
Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.
Comments
No comment yet.