Keota gets road sweep over Bokoshe

By DAVID SEELEY, Sports Editor

BOKOSHE – Despite a slight delay due to weather complications, the Keota High School basketball teams weren’t affected as they got a road sweep over the host Bokoshe squads Friday night at Bokoshe Tigers Fieldhouse.

The Lady Lions began the night with a 47-26 win over the Lady Tigers, then the Lions downed the Tigers 64-43.

