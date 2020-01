Junior high LCT wraps up Day 1

The first day of the junior high basketball LeFlore County Tournament is in the books, setting the stage for the quarterfinals Tuesday.

boys after day 1

Girls bracket after day 1

Here is Tuesday’s schedule:

Boys

Winner’s bracket

Poteau vs. Howe 7:30 p.m. at Poteau

Heavener vs. Wister 7:25 p.m. at Heavener

Hodgen vs. Panama 5:15 p.m. at Heavener

Spiro vs. Talihina 7:25 p.m. at Panama

Loser’s bracket

Monroe vs. Cameron 5:10 p.m. at Poteau

Shady Point vs. Arkoma 3:05 p.m. at Panama

Fanshawe vs. LeFlore 5:15 p.m. at Panama

Pocola vs. Whitesboro 3:05 p.m. at Heavener

Girls

Winner’s bracket

Poteau vs. Wister 6:20 p.m. at Poteau

Panama vs. Hodgen 2 p.m. at Panama

Pocola vs. Monroe 4:10 p.m. at Heavener

Heavener vs. Howe 6:20 p.m. at Heavener

Loser’s bracket

LeFlore vs. Talihina 4 p.m. at Poteau

Spiro vs. Cameron 6:20 p.m. at Panama

Fanshawe vs. Shady Point 4:10 p.m. at Panama

Whitesboro vs. Bokoshe 2 p.m. at Heavener

Monday’s scores

Boys

Monroe 34, Bokoshe 9

Poteau 45, Monroe 6

Howe 49, Cameron 23

Heavener 55, Shady Point 18

Wister 51, Arkoma 29

Hodgen 42, Fanshawe 18

Panama 43, LeFlore 24

Spiro 26, Pocola 16

Talihina 62, Whitesboro 12

Girls

LeFlore 18, Arkoma 14

Poteau 46, LeFlore 13

Wister 26, Talihina 21

Panama 32, Spiro 18

Hodgen 43, Cameron 14

Pocola 38, Fanshawe 19

Monroe 32, Shady Point 4

Heavener 36, Whitesboro 19

Howe 56, Bokoshe 17