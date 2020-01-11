Junior high LCT finals are Saturday

Poteau’s Annika Dill, front, heads downcourt along with players from both PKMS and Hodgen during Thursday’s championship semifinal in the 2020 LeFlore County Junior High Tournament at the Heavener Gym. Photo by David Seeley/Sports Editor

The 2020 champions of the junior high basketball LeFlore County Tournament will be decided Saturday in Heavener

Howe and Poteau girls play at 4 p.m. for the first championship game with the Poteau and Talihina boys playing at 5:15 p.m.

The third-place games are also Saturday in Heavener. In the first game at noon, the Hodgen and Monroe girls play with the Panama and Wister boys playing at 1:15 p.m.

The Ledger will live stream both championship games on its Facebook page on its YouTube channel.

