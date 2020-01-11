Junior high LCT finals are Saturday

The 2020 champions of the junior high basketball LeFlore County Tournament will be decided Saturday in Heavener

Howe and Poteau girls play at 4 p.m. for the first championship game with the Poteau and Talihina boys playing at 5:15 p.m.

The third-place games are also Saturday in Heavener. In the first game at noon, the Hodgen and Monroe girls play with the Panama and Wister boys playing at 1:15 p.m.

The Ledger will live stream both championship games on its Facebook page on its YouTube channel.

