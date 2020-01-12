Iowa State romps past Oklahoma, 81-68

By ROB GRAY Associated Press

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State coach Steve Prohm planned to change his starting lineup and give his bench more playing time in Saturday night’s 81-68 win over Oklahoma.

Both moves proved to be productive.

“I wanted to give the bench a chance to play, see if they could give us a spark, and they did,” Prohm said.

Rasir Bolton led the Cyclones (8-7, 1-2 Big 12) with 23 points and his less-used teammates provided a much-needed boost throughout, outscoring the Sooners’ backups, 28-13 — including 18-0 in the first half.

