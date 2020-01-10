Howe teams, Talihina’s boys win at Kingston

KINGSTON—Both Howe teams and the Talihina boys won their opening games Thursday in the Kingston New Year’s Classic.

Howe’s boys improved to 14-0 with a 77-51 win over Atoka while the Lady Lions (12-2) swamped LeFlore County foe Talihina, 64-19. Talihina’s boys took a 57-35 win over Latta.

Howe’s boys play Dale in one semifinal game at 5:40 p.m. Friday. The Lady Lions play at 4:20 p.m., Talihina’s boys take the court at 8:20 p.m. and the Lady Tigers play a consolation game at 1:40.

