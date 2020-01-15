Howe sweeps Idabel

By DAVID SEELEY, Sports Editor’
HOWE – The Howe High School basketball teams got a home sweep of Idabel Tuesday night at the Howe Gym.
The Lady Lions routed the Lady Warriors 72-37 to get their coach, Chris Brown, his 500th coaching victory (see story HERE). That was followed by a 65-53 win by the Lions over the Warriors.
Read the whole story on the Ledger’s morning newsletter HERE. A subscription to the newsletter is only $5 per month and includes exclusive content and our weekly e-edition.
Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.
Comments
No comment yet.