Howe sweeps Idabel

By DAVID SEELEY, Sports Editor’

HOWE – The Howe High School basketball teams got a home sweep of Idabel Tuesday night at the Howe Gym.

The Lady Lions routed the Lady Warriors 72-37 to get their coach, Chris Brown, his 500th coaching victory (see story HERE). That was followed by a 65-53 win by the Lions over the Warriors.

