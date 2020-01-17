Howe scores easy wins over Wilburton

Home 2020 January Howe scores easy wins over Wilburton

WILBURTON—Howe overpowered Wilburton for a pair of wins Thursday night.

The Lady Lions (14-3) ran past Wilburton, 73-50, while Howe’s boys (16-1) buried the Diggers, 68-42.

Both Howe teams are off until competing in the LeFlore County Tournament Tuesday.

