Howe scores easy wins over Wilburton

WILBURTON—Howe overpowered Wilburton for a pair of wins Thursday night.

The Lady Lions (14-3) ran past Wilburton, 73-50, while Howe’s boys (16-1) buried the Diggers, 68-42.

Both Howe teams are off until competing in the LeFlore County Tournament Tuesday.

